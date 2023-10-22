There are restorations, and then there’s this hunk of junk that will still manage to get a second lease on life after the end of this video.

Can you believe that there is still hope for this 1970s Honda Cub 70? If you asked me to restore something like that, I would have straight-up refused. However, if you asked me to sit through this video and watch this wreck of a scooter come back to life again, I’d be more than happy to.

Of course, there is a ton of restoration content out there on the internet, but perhaps this is one of the more 'hopeless' cases that I’ve come across in recent memory. Of course, there are more vanilla restorations that involve a ton of rust removal, and engine rebuild and the works, but this is a little more on the extreme side. The Cub isn’t exactly a rare bike, in fact, it is one of Honda Motorcycle’s long-standing best-selling models being numbered in the millions. Honda still makes the Cub today, albeit under the name "Super Cub."

Many years later there are still a ton of Cubs that are out on the road today and still alive and kicking, with some also getting a similar revival. However, the one brought in by Live With Creativity looks like it’s been through hell and back with a side trip through the ocean while getting cozy with nature. It’s undeniable that some major work needed to be done.

Just like any restoration, the bike (or what’s left of it) is taken apart, laid out, and given a nice relaxing paint stripper bath. All of it, including the engine, needed to be de-rusted and repainted.

Frankly, the fact that this bike is primarily made of steel cement the old adage of “they don’t make them like they used to.” Even then, however, some parts were beyond repair and donor parts were used in this restoration due to the rust damage that the originals sustained, like the mud guards and the frame.

With the engine rebuilt and the frame looking usable, lots of fresh and shiny paint was mixed, new hardware was fitted and the old wheels were scraped in favor of a new set with fresh rubber wrapping them. With new paint, new oil, and new fuel added, the bike rode for the first time since it was ruined. That and a little wheelie were shown to cap off the restoration.