If you’ve ever complained about a piece of gear and thought that you could do better, don’t worry because you’re not alone. Adventure Spec is a small company of dedicated adventure riders who aim to “build the best motorcycle adventure gear, be advocates for sustainable adventure travel, promote the benefits that adventure motorcycling can have on communities, and minimise the by-products of our manufacturing processes.”

Established in 2007 by Chris Colling and Dave Lomax in the United Kingdom, the founders assembled a small team who all shared the same passion for lightweight adventure riding with mid-capacity bikes, and a knack for making hard parts, luggage, accessories, and definitely clothing. Adventure Spec’s motto is “Light is right,” and it also carries that philosophy into its products.

The Single Track Pant was born thanks to the rain, which the UK has plenty of pretty much all year round. Waterproof gear is quite important in Adventure Spec's part of the world, and it took two years to deliberate, design, and test this particular model to get all the details spot-on.

“How do we get the right blend of fabrics to balance durability with waterproofness without sacrificing breathability?”

“What angle do the thigh vents need to be to promote airflow and reduce water ingress?”

“How do we design a leg closure that works for both small adventure bikes AND large MX boots, and doesn’t fail when clogged with mud?”

Technical specifications include a three-layer fabric that is comprised of Nylon for abrasion resistance, a Poly Urethane film for water resistance while retaining breathability, and additional Kevlar panels that protect the knees and hips of the rider.

The pants can also accommodate motocross boots with no problem thanks to the expandable leg closure system that is secured with a zipper and velcro straps. There are also multiple vents in order to facilitate airflow in key areas.

It is, however, a concern if you are looking at a pair of pants that contain armor. As it currently sits, there are no armor pockets for the Singletrack Pant, so you will have to supply your own pair of knee and hip protection.

Also, the price of this pair of pants will cost you 399 GBP or about $485 USD. A bit pricey, but considering the thought that has gone into it, it may be well worth it. However, the Singletrack does have a limited run for the time being, with Adventure Spec releasing only 150 pairs split between the UK, European, and U.S. stores. If you’re into the thinking that has gone into this pair of pants, I’d recommend that you check them out and check out. Links are in our source list down below.