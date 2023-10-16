Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Deliveries Commence In India

Kawasaki has started deliveries of the highly anticipated Ninja ZX-4R in the Indian market. The bike's launch in the Indian market back in September 11, 2023 was much to the delight of the country's enthusiast base, as the model's predecessor, the ZX-25R, was not introduced in the country. As you probably know, there's quite a demand for small to mid-displacement sportbikes in India, as well as other Asian countries.

That being said, just because it's small doesn't mean it's cheap. The Ninja ZX-4R is the most expensive 400cc model in the Indian market, carrying a retail price of Rs 849,000, or about $10,204 USD. For reference, Kawasaki USA retails the ZX-4R for $9,399 USD.

On the performance front, the new Ninja ZX-4R delivers performance that provides beginners and intermediate riders a solid foundation to hone their skills on the track. The engine consists of a 399cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder unit has a max output of 75.9 horsepower at a sky-high 14,500 rpm. Torque is a modest 39 Newton-meters (about 28 pound-feet) at 13,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission, with riders receiving the pleasure of a quickshifter for a more exhilarating ride.

On the technology side of the equation, the ZX-4R is equipped with a full-color TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Riders can also switch between four ride modes (Sport, Rain, Road, and Rider) through the display. The ZX-4R also comes standard with ABS and traction control for extra safety and peace of mind.

As for the bike's underpinnings, it rolls on traditional sportbike foundations. 17-inch wheels, inverted front forks, a rear monoshock, and dual disc brakes up front round up the hardware list. Meanwhile, the bike gets low-slung clip-ons and high rearsets like its bigger ZX siblings, although from a far, it can be ease to mistake the ZX-4R for its much more entry-level sibling, the Ninja 400.

In the Indian market, Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-4R in a single Metallic Spark Black colorway. It was previously announced that Kawasaki was going to release the ZX-4R in batches of 25 bikes. The first two batches have already been sold out, while the booking window is reportedly open as of this writing. Those who place orders for the new model now can expect their deliveries to arrive early in 2024.