Chinese EV Startup Pai Mobility Presents TS3 Electric Scooter

China is undeniably one of the leaders when it comes to electric vehicle innovation, spanning the domains of cars and motorcycles. This is evident in the continuous influx of new electric vehicles hitting the market, a trend that shows no sign of slowing down.

Among the latest entrants is Pai Mobility, established in 2021, with an ambitious mission to achieve one million global electric vehicle sales annually. Their answer to the electric mobility challenge is the Pai TS3, a new electric scooter designed for young urban dwellers, recently unveiled at the Shanghai ANSA International Conference Center.

The Pai TS3 comes in two distinct trim levels, namely the S and Pro variants. The TS3 is equipped with a robust 15-kilowatt mid-drive motor, capable of accelerating from 0 to 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour) in a mere 2.5 seconds, and achieving an impressive top speed of 110 kilometers per hour (69 miles per hour). Additionally, the TS3 boasts the power of two 72V - 32Ah lithium batteries, granting riders a generous maximum range of 150 kilometers (94 miles).

The Pai TS3 presents several noteworthy features. First off, its weight is specified at 150 kilograms (330 pounds), though it remains unclear whether this measurement includes the batteries. Furthermore, the scooter boasts Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology, which alerts the rider to obstacles up ahead such as pedestrians and other vehicles. ADAS is powered by eight cameras and radar sensors, enabling functions like adaptive cruise control and collision warning.

Pai Mobility is gearing up to introduce its electric scooter to the European market, and they're planning to implement a convenient battery swapping system. Customers will have several battery options: they can opt for a simple exchange for a fully charged battery at the cost of 1.60 euros (about $1.7), choose a monthly subscription for 17 euros ($18), or go for a leasing option priced at around 1,830 euros – about $1,927 (lease duration unspecified).

On top of all that, the first 1,000 purchasers will benefit from discounts, receive a complimentary helmet, and enjoy a lifetime battery replacement service, all secured with a deposit. For those eager to know the pricing, the TS3 Pro is set to be made available at 5,699 euros (around $6,000), while the TS3 S will come in at 4,999 euros ($5,264) as Pai Mobility sets its sights on the European market, promising further updates to come.