Honda Philippines Unveils Click 125 50th Anniversary Limited Edition

Scooters and small commuters rule the streets in Asian countries like the Philippines. They're loved for their practicality and utility, and are favorites among both commuters and enthusiasts alike. Honda's Click series of scooters in particularly popular in the Philippines, and a new special edition version of the Click 125 has just debuted.

Honda Philippins Incorporated, or HPI, has been operating in the Philippine market for exactly 50 years as of 2023. The company is one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the Philippines, with its scooter lineup being ubiquitous in the country's roads. Apart from importing its models from other countries like Thailand and Indonesia, HPI also has a strong manufacturing arm the Philippines, which sees the production of many models – including the Click 125. As such, what better way to celebrate this milestone than with a special 50th Anniversary model of the popular scooter?

The Honda Click 125 50th Anniversary Limited Edition distinguishes itself with its special livery. Stylized with blue and red accents atop a white finish, the bike gives off a clean and sporty look. A special 50th Anniversary decal is also featured upfront, while a similar design can be seen at the rear section of the scooter. Apart from the special livery, the 50th Anniversary Edition of the Click 125 retains the same technical specifications as its standard counterparts.

On the performance side of the equation, the Click 125 is propelled by a 125cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. It produces a maximum output of 10 horsepower and 10.8 Newton-meters (about 7.6 pound-feet) of torque. Like most scooters in its class, power is sent to the rear wheel via a CVT for maximum efficiency and convenience. In terms of technology, the Click 125 has always been meant to be an accessible option for commuters, so it keeps things pretty simple. Up front, it gets LED lights complete with DRLs, as well as aggressive, sporty bodywork inspired by Honda's bigger, sportier machines.

In terms of practical amenities, the Click 125 gets an 18-liter storage compartment under the saddle that's large enough to stow a helmet. A built-in USB charging port further adds to the scooter's convenience-focused amenities, while a fully digital instrument panel keeps riders informed of pertinent data as they go out on rides. All this tech comes at a very affordable price tag of just P83,900, or about $1,476 USD.