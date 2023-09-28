Brixton Unleashes Cromwell 1200 X In Italian Market For 2024 Model-Year

Brixton is a motorcycle manufacturer you may have never heard of before, but is causing quite a stir in the European and Asian markets. The brand is headquartered in Austria, but outsources its production to China, so it keeps its prices very low. Apart from having a British-sounding name, its flagship model is also “inspired” by one of the most iconic British motorcycles ever: the Triumph Bonneville.

Indeed, we’ve talked about this bike before, and when placed side by side with the Bonneville, Brixton’s Cromwell 1200 looks like a photocopy of the classic roadster. It’s an audacious move, and one that makes it clear the bike has been designed and manufactured in the east. Nevertheless, Brixton is now trying to differentiate itself, as it has just launched the Cromwell 1200 X for the 2024 model-year. The standard Cromwell 1200 is, for all intents and purposes, a Triumph Bonneville clone. However, the Cromwell 1200 X sets itself apart with longer suspension, burly tires, and a more upright seating position.

The scrambler-style aesthetic of the Cromwell 1200 X makes it clear that the bike is still primarily a road bike, but better equipped to handle light off-roading such as the occasional gravel road. It’s by no means as capable as Triumph’s Scrambler 1200 range, so at least we can’t say that it’s an imitation of this bike. Its scrambler look is further accentuated by a small flyscreen above the headlight, as well as fork gaiters that add a little girth to the front end.

In terms of performance, the Cromwell 1200 is rocking a 1,222cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. It has a maximum output of 83 horsepower at 6,550 rpm and 108 Newton-meters (about 73 pound-feet) of torque at 3,100 rpm, so there’s a lot of oomph at lower revs. Power is likewise sent to the rear wheel via a chain-driven six-speed manual transmission. Suspension duties are handled by KYB hardware, consisting of a standard telescopic unit up front and twin rear shocks. It comes to a stop with dual 310-millimeter brakes up front and a single 260-millimeter disc brake at the back.

In terms of pricing and availability, Brixton is offering the new Cromwell 1200 X in the Italian market in just one cream colorway. Once available, it’ll carry a suggested retail price of 11,749 Euros, or approximately $12,339 USD. For reference, the Triumph Bonneville T120 retails for 14,295 Euros, or approximately $15,014 USD.