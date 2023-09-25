Italian Motorcycle Racer Filippo Mometto Dead At 24

The motorcycling community has just lost a young talent with a lot of potential. Young Italian racer Filippo Mometto passed away on September 18, 2023. The racer was found lifeless in his home in Trento, Italy. No cause of death has been identified.

A promising young talent in the world of motorcycle racing, Filippo participated in the National Trophy 1000 early in 2023 where he demonstrated great skill and performance. He then went on to compete in the Trofeo Aprilia RS 660. Prior to his passing, Mometto managed to secure a third place finish in the Trofeo Aprilia RS 660’s second race. His success on the race track wasn’t the only impressive thing about Mometto. Alongside his racing career, Filippo was also a student, who had just completed his degree in computer engineering.at the University of Trento.

Filippo Mometto was originally from Oderzoin, a commune in the province Trevisio, Italy. As of this writing, Mometto’s cause of death remains unconfirmed. It’s not yet known whether his family will have an autopsy carried out to establish his exact cause of death. Nevertheless, it goes without saying that the entire racing community is in mourning.

Following the first-ever Indian Grand Prix, race winner Marco Bezzecchi, who took the championship in the premiere class, and was a very good friend of Mometto dedicated his win to the memory of his friend, “I want to dedicate this victory to a very dear friend who unfortunately passed away a few days ago. Filippo, this is for you.” Bezzecchi and Mometto go back a long way, having shared the same passion for motorcycling from a very young age.

Filippo Mometto’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in Piavon, a village in Oderzo. Friends, family, and colleagues of Filippo are expected to gather in celebration of the young racer’s short, but vibrant life. Our heartfelt condolences to all of Filippo Mometto’s family and friends.