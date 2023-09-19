The Austrian brand KSR is one of the biggest motorcycle importers in the European market. It carries brands you may be familiar with, such as Malaguti, Lambretta, Brixton Motorcycles, and Motron. In total, KSR imports and sells more than 60,000 motorcycles every year. That being said, Motron, one of the company’s brands focusing on commuter scooters, has just launched its refreshed model range.

For the 2023 model-year, Motron has released its selection of scooters ideal for folks who wish to commute around the city on two wheels. Motron’s selection is all about affordability and accessibility, and consists of four scooter models. Its scooters consist of models catering to the AM, A1, and A2 license brackets, so they’re ideal for both beginner riders, as well as seasoned motorcyclists looking for a no-frills ride for urban use. Let’s take a closer look.

Motron Ventura 125

Let’s kick things off with the Motron Ventura 125, a standard high-wheel scooter that rolls on 16-inch wheels front and rear. Its bigger wheels mean that it can roll over uneven road surfaces – such as light gravel and cobblestones – with ease. Furthermore, the scooter boasts ample storage space under the seat, voluminous enough to store a full-face helmet. It’s powered by a tiny workhorse engine displacing 125cc, and features barebones underpinnings consisting of standard telescopic forks and twin rear shocks. It has a combined braking system (CBS) for more confident stops, as well. It retails for just 2,599 Euros, or about $2,800.

Up next, the Motron Breezy 50 is a small and sporty scooter that’s technically categorized as a moped. It’s powered by an even smaller 50cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine, with a claimed fuel economy of about 106 miles per gallon (45 kilometers per liter). This means that a full refill of its little five-liter fuel tank can provide range of up to 125 miles (200 kilometers) – pretty impressive considering its diminutive size. The Motron Breezy 50 retails for just 1,699 Euros, or about $1,815 USD.

Motron also caters to retro riders with the Ideo 125. Powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine, the Ideo 125 bears styling similarities with the likes of Vespa, but of course, priced at a fraction of the premium Italian brand. Here, the Ideo 125 retails for just 2,299 Euros, or about $2,456 USD, and comes in two colors consisting of Rock Gray and Carbon Black.

Rounding up Motron’s offerings for the 2023 model-year is the Voltz, the sole electric two-wheeler of the bunch. Tipping the scales at just 64 kilograms, the Voltz is easy to ride, while having just enough grunt to get you up to speed in the city. It’s powered by a 2,000-watt Bosch brushless direct motor housed in the rear wheel, and has a top speed of 28 miles per hour (45 kilometers per hour). Likewise, its battery has enough juice to travel 30 miles (49 kilometers) on a single charge. The price? Only 1,999 Euros, or about $2,135 USD.