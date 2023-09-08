On August 10, 2023, the European Commission’s Safety Gate published a safety recall for certain Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raids due to improper fitment of a cable binder on the wiring harness of the indicator grip switch. Because of this improper fitment, the turn indicators may not blink as they should when a rider activates the switch. This could confuse other road users and could increase the risk of a crash.

The European Commission’s Safety Gate exists to notify European Union members of recalls regarding non-food items. Any country within the EU can issue a notification and work with manufacturers to initiate a recall. In this case, Germany notified the EC, but additional affected products have been found and similar measures taken in Croatia, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, and Sweden.

Please note that this recall applies only to the Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid with production dates between April 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022. It does not apply to any other Ténéré 700 models, nor to World Raids produced outside of that date range. It’s also worth noting that the World Raid variant was only sold in certain countries.

The official recall filing on Safety Gate includes a detailed close-up photograph of the cable binder in question, which appears to essentially be a fancy cable tie, of the kind that many motorcycle owners may have noticed (or used) on their bikes in the past. It is located on the handlebar, near the left-hand switchgear. While the EC Safety Gate filing notes that the fitment is ‘improper,’ it does not give further specifics as to the nature of its impropriety.

In any case, because of this alert, affected bikes have been recalled from end users for repair of the underlying issue. Owners of affected bikes should contact their local Yamaha dealer to learn more about recall service for this issue.

The European Commission Safety Gate alert number for this recall is A12/01782/23. According to the EC, this product does not comply with the regulation on the approval and market surveillance of two- or three-wheel vehicles and quadricycles.