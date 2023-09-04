Check Out Tucano Urbano's New Taac TC6 Leg Bag

Italian gear and equipment manufacturer Tucano Urbano takes a multifaceted approach when it comes to tackling the different disciplines of motorcycling. Under the Tucano Urbano brand, we find gear catering to urban riders. Meanwhile, under the T.Ur sub-brand, the needs of adventure riders are catered for with a range of rugged gear and apparel. Lastly, Tucano Urbano also created another sub-brand by the name of Taac for its luggage offerings.

Under the Taac brand, Tucano Urbano offers a wide selection of motorcycle-specific luggage options ranging from tank bags, backpacks, and saddlebags. One of its newest offerings will be particularly useful for riders who only need to carry a few essentials when they go out on rides. It's called the TC6, and it takes the form of a simple leg bag, making it easy for you to reach you quick-access essentials such as your wallet or mobile phone.

Indeed, while most motorcycle jackets and pants have built-in pockets, some riders prefer storing their belongings in a more secure spot. On top of that, using a leg bag is a handy option for sportbike riders who hit the road donning full leathers, as well as off-roaders wearing MX gear.

The Taac TC6 is made out of a polyester canvas with a polyurethane central yoke for extra rigidity and abrasion resistance. In total, the TC6 offers three liters of storage space via several zipped pockets and compartments designed to make it easier for you to organize your stuff. For even more convenience, each of the zippers have elastic pull tabs making them easy to toggle even with gloves on.

Tucano Urban has thoughtfully included Air Mesh padding on the back of the TC6 to promote airflow during warm weather. Meanwhile, should the weather take a turn for the worse, there's a handy rain cover meant to keep your valuables safe and dry. The TC6 has dimensions measuring 10.8 inches (27.5 centimeters) in height and 6.9 inches (17.5 centimeters) in width. It's offered in just one black colorway finished with high-visibility fluorescent details, and retails for 34.99 Euros, or approximately $38 USD.