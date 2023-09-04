Royal Enfield is one of the fastest growing motorcycle manufacturers in the industry. The brand has established a strong presence in most markets all over the world, and continues to be an innovating force in the market. While the brand was never about sheer performance, its stylish and affordable motorcycles proved to be successful in capturing the so-called “essence of motorcycling.” Now that we’re moving to the electric age, it’s all about preserving that essence.

We know that Royal Enfield has plans of releasing its first electric motorcycle in 2025, and indeed, a recent report by The Hindu Business Line reveals that the brand is well on track with its plan. On top of that, Royal Enfield will also retain its focus on internal combustion offerings so as to launch new models to cater to the ever-changing needs of the market. The company's electric vehicle initiative is focused on developing distinctive, high-performing, and enjoyable-to-ride electric motorcycles that carry the essence of Royal Enfield.

To achieve this goal, the company has established a dedicated division for their electric vehicle operations and are heavily invested in this endeavor. The company's approach to electric vehicle development involves a specialized team. They have also enlisted Mario Alvisi, who formerly worked at Ducati, as the Chief Growth Officer to bolster their electric vehicle business. Royal Enfield has assembled a nearly 100-member team, dedicated to engineering and commercial aspects, with the goal of creating not only an electric motorcycle but also a competitive electric vehicle enterprise.

To add to all this, Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield’s parent company, has strategically invested in Stark Future, a Spanish electric mobility firm. They envision beneficial collaborations in this partnership, intending to jointly develop and capitalize on each other's strengths. Regarding the supply chain, Royal Enfield Motors will continue to rely on imports for specific components like battery cells. However, for the majority of essential components, they are either manufacturing in-house or partnering with supply chain providers. Currently, they have onboarded 11-12 new suppliers and are exploring additional potential suppliers.