New Qidian 150C Is A Chinese Cruiser With Some Impressive Fuel Economy

We don’t usually ride motorcycles with the intention of saving gas. More often than not, we’re all about smiles per gallon rather than miles per gallon. Nevertheless, this isn’t always the case, and there are lots of folks who rely on their bikes for daily mobility, and put a lot of importance on things like efficiency and cost-savings.

You could argue that that’s what scooters are for, but what if, for whatever reason, you wanted a stylish, retro-inspired cruiser that could provide you the same range as a fuel-sipping commuter scooter? Well, a bike like that now exists thanks to Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Qidian. The little-known Chinese manufacturer has released its newest model called the 150 C, and it’s as simple as its name is. It’s a barebones 150cc cruiser that flaunts neo-retro styling. However, thanks to its tiny engine, it provides some pretty impressive range on a full tank of its 4.4-gallon (16.5-liter) gas tank.

According to the manufacturer, the bike can return a rather impressive range of 562 miles (900 kilometers) on a single tank. This translates to an astonishing 130 miles to the gallon (55 kilometers per liter). That said, you’d be having to ride rather frugally to achieve such range, but even at full tilt, we can expect the bike to have very impressive fuel economy figures.

Of course, this level of fuel efficiency is largely attributed to its engine, which is a 150cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. It has a max power output of just 19 horsepower and 11.2 pound-feet (16 Newton-meters) of torque, so don’t expect mind-boggling speed and acceleration from this fuel-sipping cruiser. Nevertheless, it’s a very approachable machine tipping the scales at just 326 pounds (148 kilograms) and with a low seat height of just 27.5 inches (700 millimeters). This makes it an ideal beginner-machine for shorter riders looking for a stylish ride.

In terms of availability and pricing, it’s not yet certain whether the Qidian 150 C will ever make its way outside of China. Over there, it retails for the equivalent of $1,925, making it an incredibly attractive option for folks simply looking for a motorbike that can turn heads while being very fuel-efficient. That said, German motorcycling publication Motorrad speculates that it could make its way to Europe under Zontes branding, so we’ll have to wait and see.