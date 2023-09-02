At just 56 years old, the man who ran the BeerMonster Ducati Team in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship passed away. Paul Bird’s team made the announcement on September 1, 2023.

Paul Bird’s family is requesting privacy during this time. As such, the details surrounding his death are being kept under wraps for the sake of privacy and respect.

Bird’s team, Paul Bird Motorsport (PBM) has been leading the charge at the British Superbike Championship with Tommy Bridewell. Aboard his Ducati Panigale V4R, he and his teammate, Glenn Irwin, lead the pack. The two BeerMonster Ducati riders are currently at the number one and two positions. While the two are in peak form for the championship, one cannot deny the impact this might have on the team in the remaining races in the season. The next round is set from September 15 to 17, 2023 at Oulton Park.

PBM has enjoyed many victories in the British Superbike Championship, having won eight riders’ titles. Rewinding back to the beginning of PBM’s successes in the series, the late Steve Hislop scored the first of his five titles in 2003. Shane Byrne replaced him, won for the team in 2012 adding three further titles to his carry in 2014, 2016, and 2017. Finally, PBM would become the champion again in 2019 with ex-MotoGP rider Scott Redding on the Ducati along with Josh Brookes.

PBM also managed Kawasaki’s factory World Superbike campaign from 2009 to 2011 up until the responsibility was passed on to Provec in the following years.

The team would then find its way into the big leagues of MotoGP in 2012, and in the following years, a campaign in the Isle of Man TT with Ian Hutchinson in 2015. Bird’s team also had TT victories with the likes of John McGuinness and Joey Dunlop.

One of the details that was divulged before Bird’s passing was that he was admitted to the hospital for a short time with an illness. Full details of his condition haven’t been revealed to the public. Sincerest condolences to all who are affected and grieving.