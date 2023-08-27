This year’s Malle Mile was a blast, and Royal Enfield was one of the brands that had a hand in kicking up as much mud, rock, and sand as possible. This year’s rally was held from July 20 to 23, 2023, and here’s a quick recap of the festivities.

For those that don’t know, the festival was held in Grimsthorpe Castle, a beautiful backdrop made even nicer with the addition of custom, classic, and contemporary motorcycles. Dubbed the “British Inappropriate Motorcycle Race & Festival In Motion” it celebrates British summertime and motorcycle culture with art shows, brand exhibitions, and live music with DJs spinning all night long.

The highlight of the festival includes the “very inappropriate racing.” A rally is held and everything from dirt bikes, adventure bikes, flat trackers, three-wheelers, and more come to participate in the mud-slinging fun. Drag racing is also a part of the fun, but with classic and modern machines taking to the pavement and going head to head. The festival is also home to classic showcases from brands that want to make an impression on festival-goers, and Royal Enfield is one of the brands that had to be there and cause a stir.

Royal Enfield’s video is short and sweet, lasting about a minute and ten seconds. Even then, it’s enough to encapsulate all the “inappropriate” fun that was had on the weekend filled with bikes and beats. Of course, a ton of RE models were showcased, as well as custom motorcycles of all shapes and sizes.

Next year, the Malle Mile Festival will turn 10 years old, and the dates are already on the calendar. If you wish to take part in the event, it’ll be held from July 18 to 21, 2024. It’ll be held once again at the Grimsthorpe Castle, and we can expect the celebration to possibly be the biggest in the festival’s history.

If Royal Enfield’s video is anything to go by, it’s exciting. If the anniversary is anything to go by, then heck yeah it’ll be another “non-stop celebration of the speed, music, and art of the motorcycle culture.” Tickets aren’t out yet, but it’ll be good to sign up on the event’s mailing list to know when they’re out.