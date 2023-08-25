The Honda Monkey and Super Cub are two iconic models that have proven to be hallmarks in Honda's motorcycle lineup for decades now. If before, they were seen as easy-access, beginner-friendly models, these days, they're seen as lifestyle machines for collectors and enthusiasts. That said, for 2024, Honda has announced updates to the two iconic models.

Let's kick things off with the Honda Monkey. This pint-sized two-wheeler was first introduced in the 1960s, and was intended to be used in a Honda-owned Japanese amusement park known as Tama Tech. Since then, the charming bike has become a world-renowned icon, thanks to its simplistic and charming nature. For 2024, the bike retains its lovable styling, but infuses modern-day technology. In terms of performance, the 2024 Honda Monkey is equipped with a 124cc single-cylinder engine. To maximize efficiency, the Monkey's engine gets Honda's Programmed Fuel-Injection (PGM-FI) technology, while the inclusion of ABS enhances safety.

For the 2024 model-year, the Honda Monkey is offered in two color schemes consisting of Pearl Nebula Red and Pearl Black. It carries an MSRP of $4,299 USD, and availability is expected for September, 2023. If you wish to learn more about the new Monkey, please get in touch with your nearest Honda Powersports dealer.

Alongside the launch of the Monkey, Honda has also revamped one of its most popular models ever, the Super Cub C125. The Honda Super Cub was first introduced in 1958, and played a pivotal role in the brand's campaign "You Meet The Nicest People On A Honda." Since then, more than 100 million Cubs have been sold all over the world, solidifying it as the most popular motor vehicle of all time.

For 2024, the Super Cub C125 retains its charming retro styling and easy accessibility. It gets a low, step-through frame, a clutchless four-speed manual transmission, and a lightweight construction. Performance-wise, it gets a 124cc, fuel-injected, single-cylnder engine. On top of that, the bike gets front-wheel ABS for added safety, as well as an electric starter for convenient everyday riding. The revamped Super Cub C125 is offered in a single Pearl Gray color scheme, and carries an MSRP of $3,899 USD. It's set to be available by October, 2023.