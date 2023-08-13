News came out earlier this August from the British Motorcyclists Federation (BMF). On August 4, 2023, the BMF published a statement, announcing that the federation has decided to exit the Federation of European Motorcyclists’ Association (FEMA).

Another “Brexit” if you will, the decision was done in response to the “burdensome” resource demands from FEMA. The European Union-based association’s dues were quite taxing for the BMF. Add the waning relevance of FEMA to riders in the United Kingdom, and an exit was clear in order to redirect the BMF’s resources to more effective lobbying efforts.

One of the "headaches" that was brought about by the United Kingdom's (UK) "Brexit" from the European Union (EU) has to do with the regulations and exceptions for vintage motorcycles in the EU. A report was filed to the BMF about a Triumph finding its way into the impound lot back in 2022, sparking some action from both the BMF and FEMA. Since the UK isn't a part of the EU anymore, questions arose about the value of membership in FEMA.

“It has become increasingly clear that UK riders will have to fight legislation that affects them here, in the UK. We can no longer depend on FEMA to do that for us, as an EU based organisation it is of declining relevance and utility to UK riders. Looking to the future this will increasingly be the case,” wrote Jim Freeman, the Chairman of the BMF.

FEMA demands a “burdensome” 12,000 GBP per annum, which would be better allocated to other lobbying efforts by the BMF in its home country. The BMF council has determined that efforts and budgets will be better spent in the United Kingdom where the money will be put to better use.

“The resources that FEMA demands are already burdensome, £12,000 per annum. We need to use that money to support our lobbying work here, in the UK. This is because, in future, we will have to pay more to be effective here, where our members expect our maximum effort. £12,000 is a third of our lobbying funding, out of our turnover of £200,000.” Freeman continued.

The BMF is also expecting the resource demands of FEMA will increase over time, citing the current 12,000 GBP per annum to be “expensive” now and “likely to be more expensive in the future.”

As for the near future, the BMF council has voted to leave, but it will continue to stay in FEMA until 2024. The British members of FEMA will continue to fulfill their roles and duties to the organization until the 2024 FEMA AGM.