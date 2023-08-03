Take A Look At Ixon’s New Hopper Riding Sneakers

When riding on the street, especially during the hot summer weather, it can be tempting to do away with some essential pieces of gear. Luckily, nearly all motorcycle gear and equipment manufacturers produce urban gear designed to keep you cool and comfy, without sacrificing on key protective features.

A good example of this comes in the form the new Hopper riding sneakers from French gear and equipment specialist Ixon. Made entirely out of textile fabric, the Hopper is breathable and lightweight, and almost indistinguishable from casual sneakers save for a few reinforcements that make it durable enough to withstand the rigors of daily rides. The upper portion is made out of a durable and abrasion-resistant Cordura fabric which also incorporates Ripstop technology and neoprene inserts for comfort and elasticity.

Apart from its abrasion-resistant exterior, the Hopper also incorporates some heavier duty reinforcements in key areas, specifically at the toe, heel, and malleolus areas. Comfort is likewise provided by a mesh-lined interior, foam-formed collar, as well as an elastic instep and lace-up closure for a snug fit. Thanks to all these features, the Ixon Hopper is certified PPE according to the EN 13634:2017 standard.

From a styling perspective, the Ixon Hopper adopts a casual design, making it suitable for use both in and off the motorcycle. Its lightweight construction should provide ample comfort and protection on urban rides and short trips, although it may be a good idea to wear something heavier duty when going on longer, more spirited rides out of town. Nevertheless, the Hopper presents itself as a solid choice for the daily rider looking for a lightweight moto-approved pair of sneakers.

As for pricing and availability, Ixon offers the Hopper in two color schemes consisting of Tactical Green and all-black. It comes in sizes ranging from 39 to 47, and carries a retail price of 149.99 Euros, translating to about $164 USD. As always, pricing and availability varies per region, so it’s best to get in touch with your local gear retailer to confirm availability. Furthermore, more information can be found on Ixon’s official website linked below.