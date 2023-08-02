New Mash Belena Scooter Impresses With Styling And Affordable Price Tag

The collaboration between European and Chinese motorcycle manufacturers is nothing new. In fact, for consumers, it’s actually a good thing as otherwise expensive European designs are made much more attainable thanks to China’s cheaper labor. On top of that, a lot – not all – of Chinese manufacturers have stepped up their game when it comes to quality control, so you’re more or less assured of a reliable bit of kit.

A brand that’s been gaining popularity in recent years, especially among beginner riders in the UK, is Mash. The European-designed, Chinese-built motorcycles strike a chord among young riders thanks to their trendy, retro-inspired designs, and simple architecture. With its newest release, however, Mash seems to be taking a step in a different direction. Instead of releasing a classic-style roadster or rugged retro-inspired scrambler, the brand has launched a sporty, modern-style maxi-scooter in the form of the Belena.

Now, Mash is able to price its products very affordably thanks to low cost production in China. The brand is affiliated with Chinese motorcycle giant Shineray, who also produces an array of motorcycles for other brands in Asia and Europe. As for the Belena, it’s offered in two flavors: 125cc and 300cc, with each priced in the UK at £3,399 and £3,999, respectively. Mash offers a rather attractive three-year warranty covering parts and labor, and is brave enough to offer this at an unlimited mileage. The scooters are set to be made available in the UK by August 2023.

According to Jean-Michel Paquient, the Managing Director of SIMA and Mash Motorcycles, "The Mash Belena embodies our vision of the future of urban mobility. We have designed this scooter to offer a modern, comfortable, and accessible riding experience for everyone."

As for the scooter’s design, well, it isn’t exactly a maxi-scooter, but rather a commuter scooter packing premium features. It gets angular bodywork complete with a faux trellis frame at the center, and a futuristic facia of LED lights and DRLs. It also gets a rather large windscreen for added comfort on longer rides on the highway. Both the 125cc and 300cc Belenas roll on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels, and come to a stop with front and rear disc brakes. Other creature comforts include a large illuminated storage compartment, keyless ignition, a color display, and even Bluetooth connectivity.