New Next NX2 Electric Scooter Lands In Europe

With summer in full swing in most of the northern hemisphere, there’s no better time than now to hit the road on two wheels. Since the start of 2023, motorcycle sales in Europe have been enjoying steady growth. A sizable chunk of this growth can be attributed to the popularity of electric motorcycles.

Indeed, in Europe, electric scooters in particular have been reshaping urban mobility. With a lot of these models focusing on practicality and affordability, more and more people are taking their electric scooters for the daily commute, instead of their cars or public transportation. While the vast majority of electric scooters still focus on utility, there are new models in the market that offer a little extra performance. The newest of which comes from Spanish manufacturer Next Electric Motors.

In the past, Next had launched a variety of commuter-focused models. The newest NX2, however, is the most performance-oriented model in its roster by far. Just by looking at it, it’s clear that the NX2 is a cut above the rest of Next’s electric scooter lineup. It flaunts sporty bodywork, accentuated by angular bodywork and an aggressive stance. It gets a uniquely styled LED headlight, and a bubble-style windscreen further adding to its sporty aesthetic.

On the performance side of the equation, the Next NX2 is powered by a centrally mounted brushless electric motor, instead of a hub motor found in its siblings. This not only provides better balance, but also means that it can produce more power, as power is sent to the rear wheel via a belt final drive. The NX2 has a nominal power output of 13.6 horsepower, but it’s important to note that peak power is much higher at 20 ponies. As such, expect performance to be significantly snappier than your standard 125cc scooter, and its 81 mile-per-hour top speed is a testament to this.

Technology-wise, the Next NX2 offers the rider three modes to choose from to tailor performance to their preferences. The battery is a non-removable 72-volt, 120-ampere-hour lithium battery which Next claims to offer up to 75 miles of range on a single charge, provided that you stick to an average speed of about 45 miles per hour. The scooter is underpinned by equipment that’s commonplace in the category, as it gets a standard telescopic fork and a single rear shock absorber. It rolls on 13-inch wheels front and back, and comes to a stop with ABS-equipped front and rear disc brakes.

At the end of the day, the Next NX2 is still a scooter, and so it has some prerequisite convenience focused accommodations. For instance, its flat floor ensures that you get to carry bags or luggage between your legs. It also has a rather accommodating seat height of 845 millimeters, as well as a wet weight of 118 kilograms. Other conveniences include a digital display, USB charging port, and an anti-theft alarm.

Already available in multiple parts of Europe, the Next NX2 electric scooter retails for 6,999 Euros, about $7,699 USD, in Spain, and a slightly more expensive 7,799 Euros ($8,579 USD) in France.