2024 marks the 50th anniversary of Yamaha’s legendary YZ line of motocross bikes. It all started in 1974, running through the heyday of the two-stroke era and making the switch to four-stroke with characteristic aplomb. Along the way, the line racked up important and necessary technical improvements, like monoshock suspension and liquid cooling.

That’s why, for 2024, Yamaha decided to honor its heritage by harking back to those classic 1990s liveries for its special 50th anniversary graphics scheme. Harnessing the power of Yamaha legends including Damon Bradshaw and Jeff Emig, these bikes channel that unmatched aesthetic of the ‘90s while giving riders all the benefits of modern MX machines in 2023. The design is featured on the 2024 YZ125, YZ250, YZ250F, and YZ450F—as you can see in the family photo.

If that’s not enough to get you jumping for joy, the 2024 Yamaha YZ250F also packs a bunch of updates under its purple and white exterior. Drawing both design and technical inspiration from its older sibling, the YZ450F, the 2024 YZ250F gets a redesigned bilateral aluminum beam frame to balance stability and cornering.

Gallery: 2024 Yamaha YZ 50th Anniversary Family Lineup

99 Photos

The 2024 YZ250F also features a fully adjustable KYB coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping, and it has an adjuster knob that only requires your hand to change, not any special tools. The KYB rear linkage-type suspension is also fully adjustable, and the body design overall has been redesigned to be both flatter and narrower to enhance ergonomics.

“As we look back at our rich history of YZ models, we felt it only natural to commemorate the 50th anniversary with special livery for 2024. The ‘90s was a special era for me as a teenager, racing on the weekends and watching my hero, Damon Bradshaw. He set the world on fire, not only with his riding but also with the style of his bikes and gear. I can’t think of a better way to pay homage to the iconic YZ than with this iconic era of design,” Yamaha Motorsports Product Line Manager Derek Brooks said in a statement.

Pricing and Availability

In the US, pricing and availability for Yamaha’s insanely rad 50th anniversary YZ lineup is as follows:

Bike Availability MSRP 2024 Yamaha YZ125 50th Anniversary Edition August 2023 $7,299 2024 Yamaha YZ250 50th Anniversary Edition August 2023 $8,199 2024 Yamaha YZ250F 50th Anniversary Edition October 2023 $9,099 2024 Yamaha YZ450F 50th Anniversary Edition August 2023 $10,199

For pricing and availability in other regions, your best bet is to inquire with your local Yamaha motorcycle dealer.