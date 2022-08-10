On August 10, 2022, Yamaha officially introduced its 2023 YZ Motocross and Cross Country motorcycle lineup. While several models remain unchanged for the new year, a few get significant updates for riders to consider. From the 2023 YZ450F and the Monster Energy Racing Edition YZ450F to the YZ125X and YZ250X, there are a number of details to check out.

Starting on the four-stroke side, we have the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F and Monster Energy Racing Edition YZ450F. The 450cc four-stroke engine underwent a complete redesign, per Yamaha. The resulting unit is lighter in weight, more compact, and also features two-mode adjustable engine mapping. Riders can access this feature via a push-button located on the handlebars. The transmission layout has also been revised, resulting in a shortened engine and improved engine placement within the frame.

Speaking of the frame, that’s also been redesigned for 2023. According to Team Blue, the lightweight, aluminum, bilateral frame has been crafted to strike a fine balance between rigidity and flex. The suspension consists of a KYB Speed Sensitive System coil-spring fork and a KYB rear shock linkage. A 270mm front brake rotor and Nissin caliper improve stopping power up front, while the rear brake hose is now slightly less rigid for enhanced feel.

Other important changes to the YZ450F include (but are not limited to): Dunlop Geomax MX33 rubber, four-position adjustable rubber handlebar mounts, push-button electric start, lightweight aluminum tapered handlebar, new computer-aided wheel design for weight reduction, and a compact body redesign.

Over on the two-stroke side, the 2023 YZ125X packs a redesigned and liquid-cooled 125cc two-stroke engine with tuning to enhance power and performance throughout the rev range. It’s been fitted with a new Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK38S carburetor, a new straight intake design with VForce4 carbon reed valve, and a muffler that’s both shorter and lighter than the previous iteration.

Other improvements include a revised and improved KYB suspension, removable and lightweight aluminum rear subframe, revised six-speed, close-ratio gearbox, new and lightweight rear sprocket, adjustable clutch lever, sealed o-ring chain, and Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires.

Meanwhile, the 2023 YZ250X offers improved rider ergonomics, improved brakes, a Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK38S carburetor, revised KYB suspension, new clutch pressure plate material, a new and lightweight rear sprocket design, sealed o-ring chain, lightweight Excel rims, and Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires.

Pricing and availability for the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F and Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F are as follows: Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition will be available in U.S. dealerships from October, 2022, at an MSRP of $10,099. Meanwhile, the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F will roll out to dealerships in November, 2023, for $9,899.

If you’d rather have one of the new two-strokes, the 2023 Yamaha YZ125F will hit dealers in September, 2022, for an MSRP of $7,099. Alternatively, the 2023 Yamaha YZ250F will be available in August, 2022, at a cost of $7,999.

Models returning unchanged for 2023 include the following: YZ65, YZ85, YZ85LW, YZ125, YZ125 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition, YZ250, YZ250 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition, YZ250F, YZ250F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition, YZ250FX, WR250F, and WR450F.