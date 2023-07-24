Hit The Streets In Style With Dainese’s Atipica Air 2 Riding Shoes

With summer in full swing in most of the northern hemisphere, it can be all too easy to succumb to the ill effects of the heat. Of course, gearing up in lightweight, breathable riding gear is a surefire way to beat the heat, and so too, of course, is staying hydrated as you ride. Luckily, gear and equipment manufacturers are rolling out new products designed specifically to keep you cool, without skimping on safety and protection.

A good example of this comes from Italian gear and equipment specialist Dainese, in the form of the Atipica Air 2. These new casual riding shoes are very straightforward, and it’s clear to see this from the name alone. Featuring an atypical design when it comes to riding shoes, the Atipica Air 2 is also very lightweight and breathable, thanks to the extensive use of mesh fabric. They employ styling that’s akin to that of walking shoes, rather than street-style sneakers, too, so they can be used both on and off the bike.

Needless to say, this being a Dainese product, we can expect nothing but the best when it comes to protective technology. Apart from featuring an abrasion resistant textile fabric, the Atipica Air 2 features internal reinforcements, malleoulus protector, and PU leather reinforcements at the back. There’s also a shifter guard to provide a harder wearing finish at the level of the shifter. Lastly, the shoes feature a Groundtrax rubber outsole for maximum traction on all surfaces. Thanks to all these features, the shoes are certified PPE according to the EN13634 standard.

Off the bike, the Dainese Atipica Air 2 promises to provide comfort while walking. This is provided thanks to an EVA midsole and Ortholite footbed to provide support and ergonomic efficiency. For ease of wearing, they incorporate a slip-on tab at the back, as well as a standard lace-up closure.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Dainese Atipica Air 2 is sold in two colorways consisting of black and carbon and black and red. With sizes ranging from 39 to 47, the shoes carry a retail price of 199.95 Euros, translating to about $223 USD. As always, pricing and availability varies per region, so please get in touch with your local gear retailer, or visit Dainese’s official website linked below for more information.