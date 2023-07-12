CFMoto Unveils The 700MT Adventure-Tourer In The European Market

CFMoto stands out among Chinese motorcycle manufacturers thanks to its overall favorable image in the worldwide market. CFMoto has garnered consumer confidence in terms of dependability and performance, making it one of the few trustworthy Chinese motorcycle manufacturers. For numerous years, the brand has had a strong foothold in both the European and Asia Pacific regions.

CFMoto has recently entered the US market, and initial reception on its models has been pretty good. The Ibex 800, also known as the 800MT worldwide, and the 450SS, also known as the 450SR globally, are particularly impressive. In addition to these, CFMoto provides various models in the US market, including the 650 Adventura, 650NK, and 700 CL-X, which I have had extensive experience with here in the Philippines. Having said that, CFMoto has recently announced the release of the 700MT, an upgrade of the 650 MT (Adventura 650 in the US) set for release in the European market.

Although the displacements of the two motorcycles are comparable, the 700MT and the 800MT are really designed on entirely separate platforms. The 650 MT, the 700MT's predecessor, may be classified as a rival to the Kawasaki Versys 650, with design similarities. The new 700MT preserves the basic qualities of the 650 MT while incorporating upgrades, notably in the engine. It has a 693cc engine that has been updated from the 700 CL-X series. This improved engine generates 65 horsepower and 42 pound-feet of torque.

The new CFMoto 700MT borrows some stylistic influences from its predecessor, the 650MT, and comes standard with 17-inch wheels and road-focused tires for on-road performance. It has non-adjustable 43mm front forks for stability, as well as a preload and rebound adjustable rear monoshock to fine-tune the bike's handling. The 700MT is little hefty at 218 kilograms when fully fuelled – something to take note of if you're looking for an adventure-tourer that can be ridden daily.

CFMoto has made notable technological developments with the 700MT, offering upgrades over its predecessor's comparatively lackluster features. The 700MT now has a five-inch full-color TFT display, providing riders with a sophisticated and visually appealing interface. Riders who want to charge their electronics on the go will appreciate the addition of two USB charging ports with Type A and Type C connectors. Furthermore, CFMoto has kept the entire LED lighting system, offering greater visibility and a modern appearance.

The CFMoto 700MT intends to place itself in the road-focused adventure tourer market, which is quite popular in Europe. Its immediate competitors are the Yamaha Tracer 7, Kawasaki Versys 650, and the older Suzuki V-Strom 650. CFMoto is recognized for its affordable pricing, and the 700MT is no exception. The 700MT is priced at 6,490 Euros, which equates to around $7,151 USD.