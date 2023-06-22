The things you encounter while on a ride, am I right? OnHerBike, goes to the town of Lajitas, Texas, in order to visit the oasis in the middle of the vast desert in Big Bend Country. The area’s famous for its goat mayor, Clay Henry IV.

Before we continue, Kinga left her home country of Australia to go solo tripping around the world on the back of her BMW F800GS. Another reason why she’s going around the world is to raise money for a young disabled child in Poland that was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and you can donate to her cause on her Go Get Funding page in our source list down below.

The first part of the video involved a meeting with the mayor, Clay Henry IV, and if you’re wondering why he is the fourth? There’s a bit of political goat history there. It all started with a beer-drinking goat, the original Clay Henry Sr., who took office in 1986 and became a well-known political figure from then on. Henry Sr.’s drinking habits led him to father a son, Clay Henry Jr.

In a shocking turn of events, Clay Henry Sr. was mauled to death by his own son in 1992. A motive was established, and the pair fought over a female during the rutting season. No other motive could be ascertained, but the line of succession was clear and Clay Henry Jr. was sworn in after the death of his father. Plus, there was no criminal conviction, due to the fact that they’re goats.

Gallery: Rocking Riders: On Her Bike Around the World

2 Photos

Whether or not the murder of his father was to blame, Henry Jr. stepped down from office in the late 90s and was succeeded by Clay Henry III in the year 2000.

That brings us to the current mayor, Clay Henry IV, who was sworn into office a few years after Clay Henry III stepped down after an assassination attempt in 2002. Clay Henry the IV can be seen in the video, with Kinga happily handing him a treat.

Now, back to the rest of the video. In episode 225 of her worldwide tour, Kinga took a trip out to the southern state of the United States in Lajitas, where she had a taste of some southern hospitality along with some music lessons.

The wonders and sights of the fascinating country continued with a lot of people good food, a lot of sand in Kinga’s tent, and even a live music performance. After two days of meeting new and interesting personalities and even a political figure, it was time to head out. The interesting town of Lajitas had interesting sights, but Kinga had to saddle up on her adventure bike and head out for the next part of her journey.