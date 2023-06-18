The Motorcycle Travel Channel has been on the road for close to two months traveling from Arizona to British Columbia. The series is currently on its 29th episode, but the 21st shows a ton of things to see and experience.

It took 21 episodes to get to British Columbia. The trip’s gone on for quite some time, and in the latest video, episode 29, Sterling’s close to home and close to completing his trip. Now in Arizona, the exploration through British Columbia was an interesting one, and worth a watch.

Breathtaking scenery dominated the frames of Sterling’s videos on his BMW, as Canada has a lot to offer in terms of natural beauty. Camping has been a major part of the trip, but so was enjoying the hospitality of others along the way. Among them were a bunch of inns and small hotels that helped Sterling along the way.

Episode 21 also did a number on Sterling’s equipment. An unplanned tip-over damaged a few things on the bike which included a pannier and a monopod. Stuff happens, and “minimalism” was a recurring theme in Sterling’s journey. Traveling for a long time on a motorcycle is an exercise in “simplification” as Sterling puts it.

Following the minor inconvenience, we get stunning shots of the Fraser River, and then back on the road again through Highway 24, otherwise known as the Fishing Highway, as it’s connected to a lot of lakes. Then, on to more beautiful landscapes in Canada.

The rest of the video is pure eye candy for any avid explorer. If you want to get caught up, check out the latest upload from the Motorcycle Travel Channel on YouTube. Sterling’s in the home stretch now, back in Arizona after an amazing trip spanning thousands of miles, hundreds of liters of fuel, and tons of gorgeous sights seen.