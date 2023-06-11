Former MotoGP race winner and Moto2 champion, Toni Elias, made an announcement on live TV, stating that he will be retiring from the sport. The decision came after he secured a fifth-place finish in the Road America Superbike race last Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Elias, who has an impressive record of 17 grand prix victories across various classes including 125cc, 250cc, Moto2, and Racing, is best remembered for his stunning triumph over Valentino Rossi in the 2006 Estoril race. This victory marked Elias' first premier-class rostrum and was the last MotoGP win by a satellite rider until Jack Miller's triumph at Assen in 2016.

Although Elias achieved several podium finishes in the subsequent years, he struggled to secure further wins during his time in the revised 800cc MotoGP class. He then transitioned to the newly formed Moto2 category in 2010 and clinched the championship title in its inaugural season while riding for Gresini.

Following his Moto2 success, Elias returned to MotoGP with LCR Honda but failed to make a significant impact. He spent the next three seasons accepting temporary MotoGP rides in between his Moto2 commitments. However, the Spaniard experienced a remarkable resurgence in his racing career when he moved to the United States in 2016. He made a victorious debut in MotoAmerica and went on to claim the championship title in the following season.

Elias continued to compete in MotoAmerica, finishing as the championship runner-up in 2018 and 2019 while riding for Suzuki. His final full campaign took place in 2020. Subsequently, Elias made sporadic appearances in races before signing with Team Hammer/Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki for the 2023 season.

Following his fifth-place finish in the recent race, Elias made a live television announcement that it marked his "last dance." Expressing his gratitude, he thanked Chris Ulrich, John Ulrich, Team Hammer, and all those who had supported and helped him throughout his career. Elias acknowledged that his return to racing did not meet his expectations and concluded by expressing his appreciation for the enjoyable moments in his final race.

“Today was my last dance, my last race,” stated Elias in an interview.

Toni Elias' retirement marks the end of an illustrious career that saw him compete at the highest level of motorcycle racing and leave a lasting impact on the sport. Fans and fellow riders alike will undoubtedly remember his fierce battles on the track and his significant contributions to the MotoGP and Moto2 championships.

Now the real question is, what’s next for Elias? It’s likely that Elias will have time to dedicate to his school based in California but also spend a lot of his free time with his wife and three kids.