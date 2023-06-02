TVS Presents The Sporty Raider 125 Racing Special Edition In Colombia

Sporty, small-displacement two-wheelers are all the rage in Asia, Europe, and South America. Thanks to their light weight, they're easy to ride and maneuver through the urban jungle. On top of that their small engines mean that they're extremely fuel-efficient, and tend to be engineered with simplicity and longevity in mind. All this translates to a workhorse that's big on practicality and small on cost.

The addition of sporty styling is usually what makes these models stand out, as it detracts from the otherwise utilitarian nature of these machines. Take, for example, the new TVS Raider 125 Racing Special Edition that's just been launched in the Colombian market. TVS is one of the most popular motorcycle manufacturers from India, and has developed quite a strong presence in the Asian, European, and Latin American markets. Those of you in the U.S. may have had some experience with the BMW G 310 range of bikes, which are essentially rebadged TVS models.

In the case of the Raider, it's already a sporty naked bike designed to be an everyday workhorse, and the Racing Edition gives it just a little extra flair. It's powered by a 124.79cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, singe-cylinder engine with 12 horsepower and about eight pound-feet of torque on tap. Underpinnings are rather rudimentary, with the bike relying on standard, non-adjustable, telescopic forks up front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear.

What sets the Raider 125 Racing Special Edition apart are a slew of accessories such as hand guards, an aluminum chain guard, caliper protectors, and crash guards as standard. The bike even comes standard with a phone holder, adding a dash of convenience for riders who rely on the bike for daily commuting. On top of all that, the Raider 125 Racing Special Edition is finished in a sleek California Gray colorway which features high-visibility red wheels and a cool silver bodywork. It's reminiscent of Yamaha's Ice Fluo paint scheme found on previous iterations of the MT naked bikes, too.

At present, TVS has launched the Raider 125 Racing Special Edition exclusively in the Colombian market. It retails for the equivalent of $1,820 USD.