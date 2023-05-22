Time flies when you’re having fun, which is a fact of life you already probably know if you’re a rider. Still, Women’s Motorcycle Show number eight (!) is right around the corner as we hit the home stretch of May 2023. If you’ll be in or near Los Angeles, California in mid-June 2023, then you should definitely stop by and check it out.

It’s all happening on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Autoconduct in Los Angeles. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., you can check out a vast array of custom motorcycles, artwork, workshops, live music, and much more. If you’re unfamiliar with WMS, it’s a show that’s all about women and motorcycling, in all aspects—from custom builds to artwork and more. Some women wrench, some women ride, some women race—and all of these women are doing just what they want with their bikes. WMS is a celebration of all of the above, presented by the one and only MotoLady.

If you’re interested in submitting your bike and/or artwork for consideration to be included in the 2023 Women’s Motorcycle Show, then you should head over to the official show website, which we’ll link in our Sources. You’ll need to fill out a form, answer a few questions, and send photos before June 10, 2023, to be considered for inclusion in this year’s event.

From bikes that may be moderately customized but have unbelievable stories, to race bikes, to barn finds, to full builds and more, WMS exists to show off the sheer variety of what women bring to the motorcycling table. That goes for bikes, art, bikes as art, and everything in between!

If you simply want to attend the Women’s Motorcycle Show, and you aren’t looking to display any of your own creations, that’s also very much encouraged. All attendees, regardless of gender, are included. Dogs and kids are also welcome, provided that they’re good with crowds and loud music. WMS also advises that since it’s a motorcycle show, not all situations may be appropriate for all ages, so while kids are welcome, please use your best judgment.

Tickets for Women’s Motorcycle Show Eight are currently available for presale as of May 22, 2023 via the link in our Sources. Adult tickets are available at the presale discount price of $25. Kids aged 10 and under get in free, and kids from 11 to 16 years of age have a sliding scale price (minimum $5).