Back in the 1970s, the Spirit Marine Wetbike made Suzuki-powered waterbike dreams come true. Right now, if you move fast, you can get your hands on a 1978 example that’s located in Utah, before the 2023 summer months even hit North America.

It’s powered by a 723cc two-stroke twin cylinder engine, which made a claimed 50 horsepower when new. (By the way, if you’re wondering whether horses can swim, the answer is yes—and their large lungs apparently make them quite good at it if they stay on the surface.) This engine uses a pair of Mikuni carburetors, as well as a reed valve intake system to breathe. This specific example also had its battery replaced in anticipation of the sale.

The hull is made of fiberglass, and measures seven-and-a-half feet in length. It has a black vinyl seat, twist-grip throttle, front and rear skis, an eight-gallon fuel tank, an electric starter, textured footrests, and more. It also comes with some documentation from the era, which could be worth the cost of admission to the type of buyer who goes nuts for historic documentation.

Gallery: 1978 Suzuki-Powered Spirit Marine Wetbike

12 Photos

1978 was the first year that Spirit Marine produced the Wetbike, complete with a brochure that started with the line, “A motorcycle on water? At first the idea seemed all wet.” Apparently, though, the idea worked out swimmingly, because Spirit Marine ended up producing Wetbikes all the way through 1992.

This specific example was purchased by the seller from someone in Arizona in 2022 and is being offered for sale in Utah this time around. It has historic watercraft decals from Arizona in its documentation, as well as a 2024 watercraft decal for Utah, if the new owner happens to live in that state as well.

It has some scratches, dings, and nicks in the fiberglass bodywork, and there are over 100 photos included in the auction listing that show the vehicle in great detail, including its imperfections. Given its advanced age, and the fact that it was used for recreation in the water over its lifetime, such marks aren’t surprising and seem commensurate with a life not lived in a museum. Since the vehicle has no instrumentation, it’s not possible to give any kind of estimate about how many hours it’s been ridden.

Although interested parties on the auction listing have asked, the seller says that they have not run this particular Wetbike in the water. Therefore, they do not have running video of it. It’s being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer at no reserve as a result. As of the morning of May 19, 2023, the bid is up to $2,700. The auction ends later today, on May 19, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern.