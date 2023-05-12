Kitaco Showcases A Variety Of Fancy Upgrades For The Honda Grom

In the US, the Honda Grom is a well-loved mini-moto with a hooliganistic energy. If you take to YouTube and type "Honda Grom" chances are you'll see all sort of short videos showcasing stunters popping wheelies aboard this little naked bike. In other parts of the world, the Grom is also a popular mini machine, and apart from being a stunt rider's favorite, it's also quite a charming looker.

Over in Japan, people modify all sorts of vehicles – from scooters, to bicycles, to kei cars, and of course, motorcycles. The Honda Grom has its fair share of aftermarket components over there, with Kitaco, a popular aftermarket specialist, recently unveiling a slew of flashy goodies for Honda's mini-moto. Kitaco gives the Grom a sporty, performance-oriented look, thanks to a variety of accessories that serve both a functional and stylish purpose. Kitaco's catalog is pretty extensive, so let's take a closer look.

For starters, Kitaco offers an aftermarket Uni air filter kit which takes the form of a smaller, more compact pod filter. In the place where the stock airbox was located, Kitaco also offers an oil cooler which, despite not really needed by the Grom's tiny engine, makes the bike look really cool and could possibly offer some benefits on longer rides, especially ones filled with dense urban traffic. Up next, Kitaco also offers a custom clutch cover with matching reinforced clutch lifters and springs.

Moving on to the back of the bike, the rear shock can also be replaced by an aftermarket unit from GEARS that features a light blue spring. Here, the aftermarket unit offers preload and rebound adjusting, as well. Further back, Kitaco's fender eliminator kit cleans up the Grom's rear end, and is complemented by a pair of smoked turn indicators. A luggage rack from K-Tour also adds some practicality into the mix, and is capable of carrying up to nine kilograms of cargo. Last but not least, Kitaco's kill switch cover is a pretty useful little accessory, as it prevents you from accidentally actuating the kill switch when riding.