SpeedKore's Harley-Davidson Carbon Accessory Range Is Sure To Turn Heads

Those of you into American muscle cars will probably be familiar with SpeedKore, a custom workshop with a slew of performance and aftermarket upgrades for all sorts of muscle cars. The brand hit the spotlight on numerous occasions, with one of its best builds being a fully custom carbon-fiber built Dodge Demon. Check it out below.

That said, it's clear that SpeedKore has a thing for carbon fiber, so it went ahead and released a new catalog of aftermarket parts specifically for big, American, V-twin cruisers. Just like SpeedKore's aftermarket accessories for its muscle cars, its Harley-Davidson-specific range of products have been engineered to deliver performance, durability, and unique style. According to the company, all their accessories are handcrafted in the USA by the same team of artists and craftsmen responsible for some of the wildest muscle car builds.

Diving into a bit more detail, all the carbon parts are made from aerospace-grade, pre-preg carbon-fiber laminate. All parts undergo detailed CAD to ensure perfect, OEM-level fitment. The material is then autoclave cured for the best durability and hard-wearing finish. On top of that, each piece undergoes prepping and finishing with either a gloss or satin clear coat to ensure superior UV protection.

For the Harley Touring models from 2014 to 2022, SpeedKore offers a carbon fiber mid-lenght front fender, specifically for models with a 19-inch front wheel and 49-millimeter fork. The same models also get a side cover set, saddle bag reflector insert set, and air deflector set. A fancy, carbon-fiber transmission cover is also offered for these models. Up next, the Road Glide from 2014 to 2022 receives a front fairing intake insert, as well as a sleek headlight bezel set for models with the stock headlight. Road Glide and Street Glide Special models also receive a unique console insert, while the Milwaukee Eight models get a Timing cover.

All the new aftermarket accessories from SpeedKore are available both in-store and online via House of Harley-Davidson, so be sure to visit the link in the sources below if these custom pieces are of interest to you.