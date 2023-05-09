As the 2023 riding and racing seasons ramp up, Swedish electric motorcycle maker Cake officially announced the introduction of its new Cake Enduro Factory racing team. So far, the team will field two riders: Emelie Dahl of Sweden, and Robert Kvarnström of Sweden, with plans to expand internationally in the coming months.

The two will compete using the newly introduced Cake Bukk Power Light, which is the more powerful of the two production Bukk variants that Cake introduced in April 2023. A full racing calendar for 2023 has not yet been announced, but races in both Europe and the US are planned for the upcoming season. If all goes well, Cake intends to roll out a fuller international team in 2024.

If you’ve been paying attention to Cake’s electric motocross efforts in the past couple of years, the newest iteration seems like a completely logical progression. Previously, racers utilized the Cake Kalk OR race bike on track. Now, the baton will be handed off to the Cake Bukk, with its swank suspension upgrades and the new interior permanent magnet (IPM) electric motor that the OEM calls Jante.

Gallery: Cake Enduro Factory Team 2023

6 Photos

"With the mission to accelerate towards a zero-emission society combining excitement with responsibility, the racing scene has huge potential. This initiative is crucial to have the ability to beat traditional motorcycles on their home turf, become a clear start for even looking at, considering and eventually even getting its first electric racing machine,” Cake founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn said in a statement.

"It feels amazing to finally start racing for Cake. After the first Bukk test days, Emelie and I are confident, and our sole ambition is to simply win the races we're participating in. Previous Kalk races have been met with different emotions from other race participants, and to continue racing for real is equally exciting and important to be able to influence a large portion of the moto community. People need to understand that motor power does not necessarily equate to fast lap times and this will become the perfect evidence,” added new Cake Enduro Team leader Robert Kvarnström.

It’s always fun to watch motorcycle makers, their bikes, and their teams progress, so we look forward to seeing what the Cake Enduro Team does going forward. We also look forward to seeing how the Cake Bukk is received as it rolls out into the world, in all its variations.