New Ninebot Q80C Is A Tiny Electric Moped With Retro Styling

Electric scooters are fast becoming accepted means of mobility in multiple Asian and European markets. Unlike the US with its sprawling cities and wide roads, most urbanized areas in Asia and Europe are tightly knit, with establishments situated in close proximity from one another. As such, small, lightweight, and affordable two-wheelers are usually the way to go.

A lot of us are familiar with Ninebot, the Chinese tech company that acquired Segway back in 2015. Apart from producing electric kick scooters and electric go karts, the company also has a range of sit-down electric mopeds, the newest of which is the Q80C. Initially launched in China, the electric moped is sure to be a hit in the urban mobility space thanks to its compact design, affordable price tag, and impressive features.

First and foremost, the Ninebot Q80C is an electric moped marketed towards women. The company highlights its small size and light weight as the scooter's defining features that make it accessible to women of all shapes and sizes. More specifically, with a seat height of just 715 millimeters, even shorter riders can hop aboard with confidence, knowing they can plant both feet on the ground at a moment's notice.

On the performance side of the equation, the Q80C is powered by a rear hub electric motor that gives the little scooter a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour (28 miles per hour). What's interesting is that the scooter features three gears, each of which maxing out at different speeds. The lowest gear allows you to hit speeds of 25 kilometers per hour (15 miles per hour), while second gear tops out at 32 kilometers per hour (20 miles per hour). Third gear lets you hit the bike's top speed of 45 kilometers per hour, or 28 miles per hour.

Powering the Q80C's electric motor is Ninebot's RideyLONG battery pack which is also a feature on many other Ninebot e-mobility devices. For the Q80C, it's claimed to offer up to 115 kilometers (72 miles) of range on a single charge. The battery also supplies power to the moped's LED lighting system. For added safety, Ninebot has thrown in a rudimentary traction control system, keeping riders safe on uneven or slipper surfaces. Lastly, the moped can be locked and unlocked via a mobile app and key card.

At present, the Ninebot Q80C is available only in China with a retail price of just 3,799 Yuan, or approximately $550 USD. Chances are it'll be made available outside of China through online retailers and resellers very soon.