Hard Enduro racer Mario Roman missed out on the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship by just 7 points. The Spanish rider’s Vice Champion status isn’t his only accomplishment though. The 32-year-old's resume includes wins at the 2018 Hell’s Gate, 2019 Sea to Sky, and 2020 Red Bull Over Ride. To celebrate Roman’s recent form, French manufacturer Sherco released the limited-run 300 SE Factory Mario Roman Edition.

The trim maintains the platform’s liquid-cooled, 293cc, two-stroke, single-cylinder engine and six-speed gearbox. A Brembo hydraulic multi-disc helps riders manipulate the thumper’s output based on the terrain and off-road obstacle, while a chrome-molybdenum steel semi-perimeter frame absorbs everything the trail can throw at it. A 48-millimeter KYB closed-cartridge fork offers full adjustability and 11.8 inches of travel. Yet, the fully adjustable 50-mm KYB shock only ups the travel to nearly 13 inches.

Gallery: Sherco 300 SE Factory Mario Roman Edition

9 Photos

Those lank legs lift the 300 SE to a lofty 37.4-inch seat height and a 14-inch ground clearance. Taking full advantage of that height, the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels power through dirt, rocks, and sand thanks to Michelin Enduro Medium tires.

To reinforce the model’s protective properties, robust AXP radiator covers, a heavy-duty AXP chain guide, and an eight-millimeter AXP ‘Xtreme’ bash plate (with linkage protector) deflect all debris. Polisport also pitches in with an ignition cover protector and clutch cover guard. Sherco only distinguishes the variant with MR74 graphics, front and rear hard enduro lift straps, and a serialized chassis plate (XXX/250).

Available in Australia, the exclusive accessory package is worth $1,055 AUD (~$705 USD), pushing the Sherco 300 SE Factory Mario Roman Edition to $15,490 AUD (~$10,350 USD). If Mario Roman’s 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship season is any indication of the 300 SE Factory’s potential, we think Aussie riders will be in good hands with the limited-edition trim.