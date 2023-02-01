Here’s The Revised 2023 FIM Hard Enduro Calendar

WESS Promotion and FIM have announced the revised schedule to the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. This year will see a revised racing series with a reduced calendar, in light of economic and political concerns around the world. For 2023, there will be a total of seven rounds for the popular off-road racing series.

The FIM and WESS Promotion GmbH recognize the economic concerns facing the global market, citing record high inflation rates as one of the reasons for the reduced 2023 schedule. In their official press release, WESS Promotion stated, “Faced with record, 40-year-high inflation rates, among other factors, the goal of this reduced schedule is to help ease financial costs for riders, teams and organizers, as well as us as championship promoters. This adjustment will ensure that the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship can move in a healthy direction so all involved can best navigate the financially challenging years ahead.”

Having said that, let’s dive into the schedule of the 2023 season. The first round, Xross, will commence from May 17 to 29, and will see participants head over to Serbia. Less than a month later, the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo will make its way to Austria from June 8 to 11, 2023. Up next, the Red Bull Abestone in Italy will take place on July 7 to 9, 2023, before moving to Romania on July 25 to 29, for the Red Bull Romaniacs. The last two rounds will be the Roof of Africa in Lesotho on September 28 to 30, and the 24MX Getzen Rodeo in Germany on November 3 to 4, 2023.

In succeeding years, in addition to the scheduled events all across Europe, the FIM Hard Enduro will also be racing outside of Europe to maintain its international standing. WESS Promotion stated that the FIM Hard Enduro will race in North America each year, and have an alternating schedule between Red Bull Outliers in Canada and Red Bull TKO in the U.S. Lastly, future FIM Hard Enduro series could see the 24MX Getzenrodeo and 24MX Hixpania alternate as the Championship’s final event.