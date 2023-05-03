Based out of Los Angeles, California, Yaniv Evan put Powerplant Vintage Cycles on the map with a style all his own. Whether it’s a chopper, bobber, club-style build, or a crossover custom, Powerplant projects reside at the four-way intersection of craftsmanship, artistry, heritage, and performance. It's Evan's unique design philosophy that draws many customers, celebrities, and build-off awards to the custom shop’s doors.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus is just one Hollywood star (including Mark Wahlberg and Scott Caan) that frequents the Melrose Avenue storefront. From a stripped-down Knucklehead to a blacked-out FXR, Evan has already supplied Reedus with several custom Harley-Davidsons. So, when Powerplant accepted Indian Motorcycle’s proposal to build a custom Sport Chief, the moto-obsessed actor had to add the first Indian to his collection.

Evan previously showed off the work-in-progress project in Indian’s Forged YouTube series. That sneak peek revealed the lauded builder's inspirations, simultaneously remaining true to the brand’s rich history, modern-day performance cruiser conventions as well as his personal style. In sum, the Powerplant-built Sport Chief does just that.

Streamlining the Chief headlined the brief, and Evan applied that motif throughout the process. The master craftsman not only lifted the fuel tank to accentuate the model’s lines but also narrowed its footprint for a sleeker silhouette. The slender front end complements that lean design language while accommodating the chromed, seven-spoke Morris Mag replica wheels and 11.5-inch rotors.

Similar measures highlight the bike’s tail as well. Evan relocated the shock and swingarm mounts to shrink the rear end, suiting the narrower K-model rear fender and 150-section tire. With the chassis in order, the Powerplant style comes to the fore. A louvered tank console and side panels visually tie the custom Chief together, while the one-off stainless-steel header and RedThunder cone catch the eye with a pop of chrome.

Reedus’ Sport Chief doesn’t need any help in that department, however, with a gloss root beer base paint and orange flames and striping commanding attention at every turn. Built to the actor’s dimensions, the project optimizes comfort with eight-inch pullback bar risers and a cobra-style gunslinger saddle. Powerplant’s Sport Chief adheres to Evan’s design philosophy, yet it elevates his work to yet another level.