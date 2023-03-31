In February, 2023, Indian Motorcycle entered the club-style cruiser fray with the 2023 Sport Chief. The Minnesota-based OEM made no bones about it either, targeting Harley-Davidson's popular Low Rider platform in the process. Though the Sport Chief comes club-style-equipped direct from the factory, Indian knows that customization is key in this category.

To showcase the platform’s versatility, the brand launched a new YouTube series featuring prominent builders within the cruiser culture. First up is Powerplant Vintage Cycles' Yaniv Evan, and deservedly so. Though the Los Angeles, California-based shop is also known for its classic Harley-based bobber and chopper projects, Evan is closely associated with the FXR revival of recent years.

The celebrated builder adheres to the club style genre’s performance priorities, but his builds also draw from classic cruiser design. For that reason, Evan favors timeless finishes like brass and chrome while championing bygone elements like louvered panels. Powerplant’s patriarch refines his unique style with every build, and the Indian Sport Chief presents a new horizon for the seasoned Hog customizer.

Welcoming legendary motocrosser and Indian Motorcycle ambassador Carey Hart to his Melrose Avenue shop, Evan not only reveals his workspace but also gives viewers a sneak peek at the in-progress project. While the prolific builder has performance upgrades in mind, he also acknowledges that historic Indian Motorcycle design informs his process.

From the trimmed valance rear fender to the streamlined fuel tank, Powerplant’s Sport Chief is already taking shape. Over the next few weeks, Indian will showcase even more Sport Chief builds via its YouTube channel. In May, the brand will unveil all three custom projects. Indian sent a shot across H-D's bow when it released the Sport Chief, and the new build series only highlights the model’s potential in the club-style class.