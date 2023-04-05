Carey Hart is best known for helping to pioneer freestyle motocross. Though the X Games silver medalist earned his reputation on a dirt bike, he’s more synonymous with the growing performance cruiser and bagger segment these days. Hart has fully invested in the category thanks to strong relationships with Indian Motorcycle and Fox Suspension.

He’s put those connections to good use too. In 2021, Hart showed off his customizing prowess by presenting the Troublemaker 2022 Indian Chief to The Walking Dead actor Jon Bernthal. That project not only wrapped up the Indian Chief Build-Off, but also transformed the stripped-down bobber into a canyon carver with Fox rear shocks, high-rise handlebars, and upgraded brakes.

Indian took many of those cues for its 2023 Sport Chief. So, it was only fitting that Hart himself would anchor the Sport Chief Build-Off by crafting a custom performance cruiser for fellow freestyle legend Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg. Twitch is already familiar with the Indian Challenger bagger platform, but the Hart-customized Sport Chief will fully entrench him in the club-style cruiser class.

Hart is pulling out all the stops too, using everything at his disposal for this special build. That includes a full fabrication shop (sans CNC machine and paint) as well as a fully stocked garage. The Sport Chief will also receive top-of-the-line componentry, with race-worthy Brembo calipers, Beringer binders, wave rotors, a billet swingarm, a chain drive, new wheels, and a Hartluck-branded Bassani exhaust making an appearance in the video.

Additionally, Hart notes that he intends to lift the Sport Chief’s front and rear end with aftermarket suspension and tuning. By the tail end of the run time, the video shows Hart putting the finishing touches on the build, capturing a small glimpse of the intricate West Coast-style paint job. Of course, we’ll have to wait for May to see the final product, when Indian plans to reveal all three finished Sport Chief Build-Off projects.