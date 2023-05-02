Furygan Equips Ladies With The New Elena Leather Jacket

French gear and equipment brand Furygan has an extensive lineup of gear in its arsenal. It continues to impress with its street-focused product range, now broadened by the new Elena jacket, a retro-style women’s-specific jacket. Designed to cater specifically to the ergonomics of lady riders, the Elena is a perfect jacket for ladies looking to stay classy and most importantly, protected, aboard their two-wheelers.

More specifically, the Elena is constructed out of 100-percent buffalo leather. Known for its abrasion resistance and durability, buffalo leather also conforms to the shape of the wearer as time goes by. On the inside of the jacket, meanwhile, a satin polyester lining keeps the wearer comfortable in all sorts of weather. Should the weather take a turn for the worse, a removable thermal liner keeps riders warm and comfy.

To ensure ergonomic efficiency, the Furygan Elena is equipped with comfort zips on the hips that allow the wearer to adjust fit accordingly. There are also gussets behind the shoulders that facilitate movement. Meanwhile, three external pockets allow you to store your quick-access items, and an internal pocket is added for your wallet or phone.

When it comes to safety and protection, the Elena is equipped with D3O protectors on the elbows and shoulders. There’s also a pocket for a standard back protector which is sold separately. On top of all that, the Elena features triple seams on vulnerable areas, further ensuring maximum abrasion resistance and durability. Thanks to all these features, ladies can ride with confidence knowing their jacket is PPE certified Class AA according to the EN17092:2020 standard.

As for pricing and availability, the Furygan Elena is offered in two colors consisting of Yellow and Black. Sizes range from Small all the way to 2XL, and the jacket retails for 389.90 Euros, which make out to about $434 USD.