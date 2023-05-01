Work Out In Style With The Pirelli And Ciclotte Exercise Bike

Going to the gym can be boring for quite a lot of peope. I mean, I don't really blame them, as technically speaking, you go to the gym quite literally to give yourself a hard time for a couple of hours straight, and that's about it. Nevertheless, it's universally agreed upon that staying in shape is essential in order to live a balanced life.

If you're a motorsports fan looking for just an extra dose of inspiration to hit the gym, then this could be what you're looking for. What you're looking at is an exercise bike from Ciclotte, designed in collaboration with Pirelli. The bike was created by Multi Design, and was showcased during the 2023 Milan Design week. As you can see, the bike itself is designed to look like a Pirelli tire, and quite honestly, it looks like a prop from a futuristic sci-fi movie.

The artist behind this creation is Luca Schieppati, and it goes without saying that this Pirelli x Ciclotte contraption defies convention when it comes to exercise bikes. It features a number of elements otherwise not found in a standard exercise bike, but is designed to faithfully replicate the feel of pedaling an actual bicycle. Inside the mechanism is a multi-gear transmission that simulates that of an actual bike.

Providing resistance is an electromagnet-powered system that can effectively simulate varying degrees of incline. The entire frame, too, can flex laterally just like a real bike, and the gap between the pedals, also known as Q-factor, is narrow, just like what you'd find on top-tier road bikes. In terms of technology, the Pirelli x Ciclotte exercise bike flaunts Bluetooth connectivity for an immersive training experience. Through the mobile app, you can access a variety of training programs, spinning classes, and even challenges among other users.