French Firm Brumaire Debuts Its 4700W Urban Electric Scooter

A lot of electric scooter makers are tapping on the retro segment to add some flair to their two-wheelers. This makes a lot of sense, as giving a modern electric scooter a retro touch automatically gives it an extra dose of charm. We've seen it in e-scooters from all across the globe – from India's Ola Electric to Austria-based Horwin.

This time around, yet another young electric scooter brand is trying to make it big: Brumaire. The French electric scooter specialist was born in the midst of a global pandemic, and has little less than two years under its belt. Nevertheless, it has quite an impressive model in the form of the 4700W, a thoroughly modern model packing impressive tech, all of which packaged in a clean design that harkens back to the days of classic scoots.

Beneath the surface, the Brumaire 4700W features a 4.7-kilowatt Bosch electric motor, as the name suggests. It has an output of 6.4 horsepower, putting it squarely within 125cc territory, and therefore, entry-level licensing regulations (A1 and B licenses in Europe). Top speed is limited to 80 kilometers per hour (50 miles per hour), but the motor has a nifty reverse function making it easy to maneuver in tight parking spaces.

As for the battery, the scooter is equipped with two removable 72-volt, 20-ampere-hour lithium batter packs which when combined offer up to 90 kilometers (56 miles) of range on a single charge. The batteries tip the scales at 11 kilogram combined, and take about five hours to fully charge via your standard domestic socket. Brumaire states that they're good for about 600 to 800 charging cycles.

The Brumaire's underpinnings consist of pretty standard componentry. Nothing too fancy, as you're really only supposed to ride it within the confines of the urban setting. As such it gets non-adjustable dampers, rolls on 12-inch wheels front and rear, and gets disc brakes with a handy energy-recovery system. LED lights illuminate the path ahead, while a basic LCD instrument panel keeps you informed of the scooter's vitals. Lastly, a USB port allows you to charge your gadgets when you're running late for work.

The Brumaire 4700W carries a starting price of 4,790 Euros, but this drops significantly when you factor in ecological bonuses and tax rebates. There are also a variety of in-house add-ons available, such as a GPS tracker, luggage options, and other accessories.