Yamaha's Aerox 155 Sporty Scooter Gets Traction Control

Yamaha's lineup of motorcycles and scooters in Asia is slightly different from what we're used to in the US. Sure, bikes like the MT-07, XSR900, and YZF-R1 are also incredibly popular in Asia, but they're out of reach for most everyday riders looking for an accessible and affordable way to get around. As such, these models are seen more as luxury products, while Yamaha's small displacement models rake in tons of sales.

We've talked about Yamaha's small displacement lineup quite a bit before, with the likes of the XSR155 and YZF-R15M. Yamaha has taken a smart approach with its premium small-displacement lineup by creating a high-tech, fuel-efficient, and impressively performing engine. This 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine features variable valve actuation (VVA), which prioritizes fuel efficiency at low revs, and outright performance at higher revs. It's found in the previously mentioned XSR155 and YZF-R15M, but also in a range of scooters in the form of the NMAX and Aerox 155.

Speaking of which, for 2023, Yamaha has given the Aerox 155 a tech update with the introduction of a traction control system. Granted, given its 155cc engine, it doesn't seem like this scooter would be in need of TCS. However, given the workhorse nature of this machine, as well as the diverse selection of riders who choose it as their steed, it's probably best to lean on the safer side.

Speaking of safety, the 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 has also been outfitted with ABS as standard. This further enhances confidence, especially for first-timers still learning the ropes on two wheels. As is the case with other models in the Indian market, the new Aerox is also OBD-2 compliant, according to the latest emissions regulations in the region. It's also E20 compatible, allowing riders a wider selection of fuel options.

Alongside the technical updates, Yamaha has released the Aerox in a new blue and silver colorway, borrowing styling cues from its bigger YZF-R siblings. It retails for Rs 142,800, or the equivalent of about $1,739 USD in India, making it an enticing option in the premium commuter segment.