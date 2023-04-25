On July 13, 2023, Harley-Davidson will ring in its 120th anniversary in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Festivities include demo rides, product displays, and guided factory tours, as well as entertainment provided by pop punk band Green Day and post-grunge rockers Foo Fighters. To help brand enthusiasts find their way to Harley’s Homecoming, the Motor Company released six Ride-In Routes.

Embarking from all four corners of the United States and both coasts of Canada, each route will set out from a Harley-Davidson dealership and wind through several states before landing in Brew City on July 12, 2023 (one day before the festival begins). The multi-day journeys will feature mid-day stops so Harlistas can refuel, recharge, and fraternize. While joining the group ride is free of charge, each rider is responsible for their own fuel, food, and lodging.

The six Ride-In Routes will cater to different regions, with the Southwest Route starting at Southern California’s Laidlaw’s Harley-Davidson. Participants will depart on July 4, 2023, meandering through Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma before crossing the Ozarks en route to Wisconsin. As the longest tour among the six Ride-In options, the Southwest Route spans nine days and 2,930 miles.

Oregon’s Paradise Harley-Davidson will host the Northwest Route on July 4, 2023, shuttling riders past the awe-inspiring Mount Hood, Idaho’s high desert, and Utah’s Great Salt Lake. After winding through the Rocky Mountains, blazing through the Great Plains, and traversing the Mississippi River, riders will have covered 2,460 miles over the course of nine days.

New England riders will converge on New Hampshire’s Seacoast Harley-Davidson on July 7, 2023, for the Northeast Route. The six-day, 1,363-mile journey will stop at the Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations in York, Pennsylvania, for a tour of the facility. On the way into Milwaukee, riders will enjoy the sights of the Allegheny Mountains as well as the Great Lakes.

Florida’s Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson leads the Southeast Route, which sets sail on July 6, 2023. The Gulf-adjacent journey will lead the group to Georgia before the Tail of the Dragon and the Great Smoky Mountains put the Hogs to the test. Fortunately, a relaxing cruise through Kentucky will cap off the seven-day, 1,853-mile road trip.

The Canada East Route delivers just as much scenic beauty with Nova Scotia’s Privateers Harley-Davidson leading the way. Checkpoints include New Brunswick, Grande Allée Québec’s famous main street, the St. Lawrence River, and Ontario’s Great Lakes shorelines. Setting out on July 5, 2023, the eight-day trek will log 1,870 miles.

Last but not least, the Canada West Route also convenes on July 5, 2023, at Vancouver’s Trev Deeley Motorcycles. The group will blast through Calgary, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg, before crossing the border. One final push through Fargo, North Dakota, sends riders on a B-line for Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In all, the route will cover 2,423 miles over the course of eight days.

For the full details on each group rider, Harley fans can check out the brand’s dedicated webpage (link in the Sources below).