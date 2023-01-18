In 1903, William S. Harley, Arthur Davidson, and Walter Davidson completed their first prototype engine. The trio only improved on that original design over the years, developing a new powerplant and advanced loop-frame in the Davidson family’s backyard shed. From those humble beginnings, Harley-Davidson has grown to become one of the most culturally-influential brands of our time.

In 2023, the Motor Company celebrates its 120th Anniversary, an occasion it prefers to commemorate with an expansive range of limited-edition cruisers and tourers.

“Today marks the beginning of a yearlong celebration of Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary,” proclaimed Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz. “It’s going to be an unforgettable year celebrating the history and culture of Harley-Davidson as we roll into the future with a stunning line-up of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles and more to come.”

The 120th Anniversary range includes the Ultra Limited Anniversary, Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary, Street Glide Special Anniversary, Road Glide Special Anniversary, Fat Boy 114 Anniversary, and Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary. Each model flaunts a Special 120th Anniversary paint scheme, which features an Heirloom Red base paint with panels outlined in bright-red pinstripes and filled with a Midnight Crimson fade.

Harley-Davidson's design team accents that head-turning paint job with an Art Deco-inspired eagle tank badge, gold embroidered seat logos, and red fade powertrain inserts. The Bar and Shield will only produce each special-edition model in limited numbers worldwide. The Softails come in as the most abundant with 3,000 units of the Fat Boy 114 Anniversary and 1,700 Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary examples available.

Both the Street Glide Special Anniversary and Road Glide Special Anniversary nip at Heritage’s heels with 1,600 units apiece. The Ultra Limited Anniversary and Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary trikes bring up the rear with 1,300 units and 1,100 examples (respectively).

Headlining the 120th Anniversary offering, the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary pulls out all the stops. The ultra-premium grand-tourer may dabble in the same palate as its fellow Anniversary models, but a special paint scheme distinguishes the CVO variant. Heirloom Red panels pop against an Anniversary Black base coat, but the soaring eagle’s head and wing graphics level up this Road Glide Limited’s paint job.

Harley-Davidson complements that design with details like hand-applied gold paint scallops, Alcantara leather seats, and gold-tone powertrain inserts. The brand will limit the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary to 1,500 units; each serialized with a laser-etched tank console panel.

Pricing and availability to follow soon.