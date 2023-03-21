Plenty of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for the brand’s epic 120th anniversary homecoming celebration in Milwaukee in July, 2023. Any fans in or near Budapest, Hungary in June will have the opportunity to start the festivities early. The Motor Company’s European 120th Anniversary Festival will take place at the new Puskás Aréna Park, which is home to Hungary’s national football team, from June 22 through 25, 2023.

On March 20, 2023, the Motor Company announced a new giveaway for attendees at the Budapest 120th Anniversary event. All participating attendees will now be eligible to win a brand new, serialized Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary Edition motorcycle, with an approximate value of €26,807 (or $28,893).

To celebrate the 120th anniversary right, Harley also gathered together over 50 bands to play on the site’s six stages throughout the duration of the festival. Headlining acts include Wolfmother and the Darkness, along with Deep Purple legend Glenn Hughes, Airbourne, Larkin Poe, and many more. Plenty of Hungarian favorites will be bringing their music to the people at the event, as well—so there will be plenty of live music and performances to see and hear.

Gallery: Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary - Budapest 2023

7 Photos

Of course, a motorcycle festival—especially one for Harley’s 120th anniversary—is nothing without motorcycles and the people who make the community special. There will be plenty of ride opportunities available, as well as stunt shows, freestyle motocross, trials riding, and historical showcases. There will also be a custom bike show, as well as a massive Harley-Davidson Parade on Saturday, June 23, at which organizers predict around 7,000 participants in attendance.

To keep the event fun for the whole family, other interactive entertainment planned for the festival includes an Adrenaline Park, a family park with plenty of stuff for kids of all ages to enjoy, and even an outdoor cinema playing movies from the past 120 years that showcase Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Naturally, no festival would be complete without a wide variety of food to enjoy. Currently, organizers say there will be over 80 different food and drink options, including an array of traditional Hungarian cuisine, as well as food options from around the globe. There will also be a marketplace featuring plenty of items available for purchase that will appeal to the Harley faithful.

If you’re interested in attending, a full range of advance-sale tickets is available as of March 21, 2023. H.O.G. members get a discount, of course. An advance four-day ticket for H.O.G. members will run you 21,500 Hungarian forint, which is about $59 in US dollars. If you’re not a H.O.G. member, an advance four-day ticket will run you 25,500 HUF, or about $70. Rally packs (which come with commemorative t-shirts, buffs, patches, pins, keyrings, and participation in the bike parade) and single-day tickets are also available. Check the link in our Sources to learn more, get your tickets, and find out about available accommodation in the area.