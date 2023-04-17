What do you do when a project doesn’t turn out the way you planned? I’m not even specifically talking about a bike; I’m talking about project life in general. If you’re the kind of person who attempts projects of any kind in the first place, chances are good that you’ve had at least one or two that get to the point where you’re genuinely questioning the wisdom of continuing.

That’s totally normal, by the way, so you shouldn’t beat yourself up about it. Instead, you can do what the guys at Cars and Cameras do all the time: Repurpose the half-finished project into a totally different project down the road! If you’ve been paying attention to their latest Triumph 955cc triple-powered dragster build, then you probably already know that’s exactly what happened here. They got their hands on someone else’s half-finished go kart project (powered by that Triumph triple), decided not to continue with it, and then saw how it could be reborn into something (hopefully) amazing.

Over the first few months in 2023, the C&C guys have been working on a dragster meant for three purposes: sand, dirt, and road. They’ve taken what they’ve learned from previous projects (including their first drag rail, which is elsewhere on their YouTube channel), and have been applying it to building the chassis for this new project, as well as kitting it out with that Triumph engine and all the necessities it needs to go—and hopefully, to go fast.

In this video, they’re putting the last touches on that they need to do for it to be ready for its first test ride—and then, they’re taking it for that test ride. It sounds like you’d expect when they fire it up, and it’s clear that it wants to be quick. Unfortunately, though, it’s not without its issues. That’s why you take it for a first drive, though, isn’t it?

Out in the field, it’s clear that something is wrong with the clutch, but after taking a look at it in the field and noticing that something is amiss, they realize that they can’t really dig into it until they get it back to the shop. So, they get it back, and then they start pulling apart the clutch to see what’s going on.

Although they gave it four or five good runs out in the grass, the strange wear pattern inside the housing once they get it off appears to be indicative that something was wrong with this clutch before today’s efforts were expended. In any case, it’s now broken, so it’s time to go shopping for some new parts and hopefully get it back together sooner rather than later.

Since the C&C guys usually have more than one project percolating in the garage at once, and since no one knows how long it will take to source and obtain the correct parts, it’s anyone’s guess when the next chapter of this saga will release. Still, the team has been all about that project life for several years now, so we definitely expect that there will be a next chapter in the not-too-distant future.