Motocamping can be one of the most rewarding undertakings that any rider experiences. Whether you’re looking to disconnect from the daily grind or test your self-reliance and resourcefulness, living off your bike is both challenging and enriching. Simply lash your most essential belongings to the back of your steed and go.

While some road trips call for precise itineraries and lodging reservations, many motocampers aren’t sure where they’ll rest their head when they set out for the day. Some may balk at that fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants nature, but others embrace the spontaneity. One such rider is YouTuber Sterlin Noren, and his Motorcycle Travel Channel chronicles all the delights and drawbacks of life on the road.

In the 11th installment of his Riding Solo: Arizona to British Columbia series, the adventure-touring rider ferries from Washington’s Port Angeles to British Columbia’s Vancouver Island. After a short layover at the local BMW dealer, Noren plunges back into nature, taking to nearby mountain passes. All the while, the content creator admits that he doesn’t know how he’ll source his next meal or where he will sleep for the night.

Some travelers may find that lack of certainty anxiety-inducing, but to Noren, it’s all part and parcel of motocamping. Of course, he finds a suitable – though, slightly noisy – campground to set up shop. The venue isn’t the only substandard detail either. Noren notes that his supper consists of Kraft macaroni and cheese and sausages. The motocamping menu may not qualify as gourmet, but it certainly constitutes a filling meal.

Sometimes, life on the road requires such concessions, but that doesn’t stop Noren from appreciating the beauty around him. From moss-covered tree trunks to ferns, the YouTuber takes time to capture his lush surroundings in high definition. Even his cooking montage borders on comforting ASMR videos. No, not everything goes to plan when motocamping, but many times, the experience is that much more rewarding for that reason.