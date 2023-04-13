Only a handful of collectors will ever own the world’s most coveted motorcycles. While the vast majority of two-wheeled enthusiasts aren’t included in that privileged group, the double-volume Ultimate Collector Motorcycles set will put those treasured examples on display for all to enjoy. Luxury art book publisher TASCHEN will release the hardcover set on May 23, 2023, but pre-orders are open now at the company’s website.

In order to compile the rare collection into one comprehensive retrospective, TASCHEN worked closely with the world’s leading collectors, motorcycle museums, and renowned photographers. From the timeless Vincent Black Lightning to the trendy Aston Martin AMB 001, from the road-going Brough Superior Golden Dreams to the Grand Prix-winning MV Agusta 500 4C, the XL art books court the detail-oriented and speed-obsessed alike.

Acting as the docents on our stroll down collector’s lane, authors/editors Charlotte and Peter Fiell wow the audience with a fascinating blend of technical details, recounted stories, historical posters, and archival shots. As if the Fiells’ expertise weren’t enough, the two volumes also include a foreword by legendary comedian and certified petrolhead Jay Leno.

Ultimate Collector Motorcycles adds even more color to all that backstory thanks to interviews with Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum founder George Barber, championship-winning racer and founder of the Sammy Miller Motorcycle Museum Sammy Miller, Bonhams Director of Motorcycles Ben Walker, The Vintagent founder Paul d’Orléans, and The Quail Motorcycle Gathering cofounder Gordon McCall.

The two-volume set spreads all those stories and images across 940 pages, providing more than enough detail for even the most ardent two-wheeled enthusiasts. Retailing for $250, Ultimate Collector Motorcycles is a cornerstone addition to any motorcycle book collection. Whether or not you can afford one of the world’s most coveted motorcycles, TASCHEN’s upcoming set can put them all in your hand.