In many parts of the world, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere, motorcycle enthusiasts are either gearing up for the fall and winter season, or getting ready to stow away their bikes for the winter. Whatever it is, we're sure to have a lot more downtime when it comes to riding, as opposed to the spring and summer months. While other people have busy lives outside of motorcycling, there are a few who live and breathe bikes no matter what.

So, what do you do when you can't ride your bike? Well, you either watch videos about bikes on the internet, read articles and stories about bikes on the internet, or play video games about motorcycles. If you're one who appreciates the finer things in life, then perhaps you have a sizable collection of coffee table books all about motorcycles to pass the time while gleefully sipping on your espresso. If that's the case, then I certainly have a treat for you. French publication Glenat has recently released the third edition of its picture book series entitled "100 Ans De Motos", or "100 Years of Motorcycling."

The new book highlights 200 of the most iconic motorcycles over the past century. Although it's written in French, the beauty and elegance of all the motorcycles thanks to 400 pages of high-definition images captured by talented photographers definitely transcends all language barriers. Those of you who can read and understand French, however, are in for a delightful treat, as each of the 200 motorcycles on feature has a detailed writeup centering on its historical significance in the world of motorcycling.

The synopsis of the book gives no clue as to what bikes will be features other than the De Dion Tricycle and the Ducati 1098 superbike on the cover photo. However, I'm more than certain that we will see all types of bikes ranging from the legendary Norton Commando, Triumph Bonneville, as well as modern-day heroes such as the BMW M 1000 RR, and Ducati Multistrada prominently figuring in this book. With Christmas fast approaching, this book is undoubtedly the perfect gift for a diehard motorcycle aficionado, and is priced at 39.90 Euros, or the equivalent of $46 USD.