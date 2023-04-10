German Brand Schuberth Presents The C5 Carbon Modular Helmet

For many folks, one of the most important characteristics of a comfortable motorcycle helmet would be that it's quiet. This means that it needs to create an effective seal to prevent wind noise from getting in. Of course, a pair of earplugs would solve this problem on all other helmets, but nevertheless, this is still a greatly desired aspect when it comes to motorbike helmets.

German helmet specialist Schuberth is one of the best in the business when it comes to quiet helmets. In November, 2021, the company unveiled the C5, its newest flagship modular touring helmet. Now, the brand has released an even more upscale version called the C5 Carbon. As the name suggests, the helmet's shell is made entirely out of carbon fiber, and as a result, is now 200 grams lighter than the standard version.

Because it was created by Schuberth Performance division experts who specialize in Formula 1 helmets, the C5 Carbon helmet is packed with cutting-edge technology. This helmet also has dual P/J certification and satisfies the ECE 22.06 standard. This means it may be worn as both a full-face and an open-face helmet while still meeting safety standards.

The C5 Carbon helmet is designed similarly to F1 helmets, with many layers of laminated carbon that are painstakingly placed by hand. This method produces a high-quality and durable helmet, while still being incredibly lightweight - another desirable characteristic, particularly for helmets meant for long-distance riding. As is the case with all of its helmets, Schuberth offers the C5 Carbon helmet in a variety of sizes to accommodate a wide range of riders. The seven sizes available, ranging from XS to XXXL, show the brand's dedication to ensuring the helmet fits comfortably and snugly on the head of every rider.

Furthermore, the C5 Carbon is a premium product with a hefty price tag of €1,499 (about $1,636 USD). The price reflects the helmet's high-quality materials and manufacturing procedures, as well as its exclusivity and limited availability. It's also worth noting that Schuberth is going to produce just a limited number of C5 Carbons every year, adding to the helmet's rarity.